MCX India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.40 crore, up 53.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.40 crore in September 2022 up 53.14% from Rs. 83.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.27 crore in September 2022 up 93.72% from Rs. 32.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.84 crore in September 2022 up 68.12% from Rs. 49.87 crore in September 2021.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in September 2021.

MCX India shares closed at 1,369.05 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -18.15% over the last 12 months.