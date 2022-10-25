 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCX India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.40 crore, up 53.14% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.40 crore in September 2022 up 53.14% from Rs. 83.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.27 crore in September 2022 up 93.72% from Rs. 32.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.84 crore in September 2022 up 68.12% from Rs. 49.87 crore in September 2021.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in September 2021.

MCX India shares closed at 1,369.05 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -18.15% over the last 12 months.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.40 108.79 83.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.40 108.79 83.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.85 22.74 20.64
Depreciation 5.77 5.77 6.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.95 36.79 28.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.83 43.49 27.21
Other Income 18.24 9.26 16.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.07 52.75 43.28
Interest -- 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.07 52.70 43.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.07 52.70 43.24
Tax 13.45 10.60 10.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.62 42.10 33.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.62 42.10 33.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.35 -0.64 -0.54
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.27 41.46 32.66
Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.43 8.14 6.42
Diluted EPS 12.43 8.14 6.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.43 8.14 6.42
Diluted EPS 12.43 8.14 6.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
