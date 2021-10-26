MCX India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.19 crore, down 30.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.19 crore in September 2021 down 30.49% from Rs. 119.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.66 crore in September 2021 down 44.22% from Rs. 58.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.87 crore in September 2021 down 40.3% from Rs. 83.53 crore in September 2020.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.50 in September 2020.

MCX India shares closed at 1,676.05 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)