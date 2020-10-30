172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|mcx-india-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-119-68-crore-up-19-5-y-o-y-6039071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:33 AM IST

MCX India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.68 crore, up 19.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.68 crore in September 2020 up 19.5% from Rs. 100.15 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.55 crore in September 2020 down 18.4% from Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.53 crore in September 2020 down 8.85% from Rs. 91.64 crore in September 2019.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.11 in September 2019.

MCX India shares closed at 1,674.55 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.32% returns over the last 6 months and 43.52% over the last 12 months.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations119.6873.01100.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations119.6873.01100.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.1617.8419.49
Depreciation5.234.804.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.8328.6633.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.4621.7143.03
Other Income17.8449.6944.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3071.4087.41
Interest0.050.05--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.2571.3587.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax78.2571.3587.41
Tax19.6815.0315.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.5756.3272.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.5756.3272.04
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.020.11-0.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.5556.4371.75
Equity Share Capital51.0051.0051.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5011.0914.11
Diluted EPS11.5011.0914.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5011.0914.11
Diluted EPS11.5011.0914.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MCX India #Miscellaneous #Multi Commodity Exchange of India #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.