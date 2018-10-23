MCX India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore, Up 5.71% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are: Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore in September 2018 Up 5.71% from Rs. 67.26 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.93 crore in September 2018 Up 23.26% from Rs. 29.15 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.07 crore in September 2018 Up 0.31% from Rs. 44.93 crore in September 2017. MCX India EPS has Increased to Rs. 7.06 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.73 in September 2017. MCX India shares closed at 735.85 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -32.51% over the last 12 months. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 71.10 72.87 67.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 71.10 72.87 67.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.43 18.55 17.84 Depreciation 3.81 3.66 4.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.77 29.41 28.77 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.09 21.25 15.84 Other Income 22.17 12.56 24.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.26 33.81 40.12 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.26 33.81 40.12 Exceptional Items -- -23.80 -- P/L Before Tax 41.26 10.01 40.12 Tax 5.33 2.68 10.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.93 7.33 29.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.93 7.33 29.15 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.93 7.33 29.15 Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.06 1.44 5.73 Diluted EPS 7.06 1.44 5.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.06 1.44 5.73 Diluted EPS 7.06 1.44 5.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 23, 2018 05:30 pm