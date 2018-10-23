MCX India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore, Up 5.71% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 71.10 72.87 67.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 71.10 72.87 67.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.43 18.55 17.84 Depreciation 3.81 3.66 4.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.77 29.41 28.77 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.09 21.25 15.84 Other Income 22.17 12.56 24.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.26 33.81 40.12 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.26 33.81 40.12 Exceptional Items -- -23.80 -- P/L Before Tax 41.26 10.01 40.12 Tax 5.33 2.68 10.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.93 7.33 29.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.93 7.33 29.15 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.93 7.33 29.15 Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.06 1.44 5.73 Diluted EPS 7.06 1.44 5.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.06 1.44 5.73 Diluted EPS 7.06 1.44 5.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited