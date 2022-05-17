 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MCX India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.46 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.46 crore in March 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 96.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.53 crore in March 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 38.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.81 crore in March 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 55.73 crore in March 2021.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.55 in March 2021.

MCX India shares closed at 1,178.10 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.46 89.55 96.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.46 89.55 96.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.23 20.39 17.68
Depreciation 2.73 6.69 6.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.00 30.89 35.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.50 31.58 38.10
Other Income 14.58 14.51 11.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.08 46.09 49.59
Interest 0.06 0.08 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.02 46.01 49.54
Exceptional Items -20.43 -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.59 46.01 49.54
Tax 7.94 11.01 11.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.65 35.00 38.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.65 35.00 38.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -0.54 -0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.53 34.46 38.44
Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.18 6.77 7.55
Diluted EPS 7.18 6.77 7.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.18 6.77 7.55
Diluted EPS 7.18 6.77 7.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MCX India #Miscellaneous #Multi Commodity Exchange of India #Results
first published: May 17, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.