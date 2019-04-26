MCX India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 79.14 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.14 crore in March 2019 up 12.13% from Rs. 70.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.95 crore in March 2019 up 78.48% from Rs. 34.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.84 crore in March 2019 up 16.07% from Rs. 48.97 crore in March 2018.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.71 in March 2018.

MCX India shares closed at 800.80 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 4.15% over the last 12 months.