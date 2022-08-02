 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCX India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore, up 24.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore in June 2022 up 24.19% from Rs. 87.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.46 crore in June 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 39.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.52 crore in June 2022 up 0.57% from Rs. 58.19 crore in June 2021.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in June 2021.

MCX India shares closed at 1,322.60 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -16.92% over the last 12 months.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.79 106.46 87.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.79 106.46 87.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.74 18.23 20.75
Depreciation 5.77 2.73 6.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.79 35.00 30.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.49 50.50 30.18
Other Income 9.26 14.58 21.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.75 65.08 51.52
Interest 0.05 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.70 65.02 51.47
Exceptional Items -- -20.43 --
P/L Before Tax 52.70 44.59 51.47
Tax 10.60 7.94 11.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.10 36.65 39.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.10 36.65 39.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.64 -0.12 -0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.46 36.53 39.80
Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.14 7.18 7.82
Diluted EPS 8.14 7.18 7.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.14 7.18 7.82
Diluted EPS 8.14 7.18 7.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 2, 2022 09:00 am
