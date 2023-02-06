MCX India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.57 crore, up 60.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.57 crore in December 2022 up 60.32% from Rs. 89.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.79 crore in December 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.82 crore in December 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 52.78 crore in December 2021.