 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MCX India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.57 crore, up 60.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 143.57 crore in December 2022 up 60.32% from Rs. 89.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.79 crore in December 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.82 crore in December 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 52.78 crore in December 2021.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 143.57 127.40 89.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 143.57 127.40 89.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.89 22.85 20.39
Depreciation 4.25 5.77 6.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.94 38.95 30.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.49 59.83 31.58
Other Income 20.08 18.24 14.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.57 78.07 46.09
Interest 0.09 -- 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.48 78.07 46.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.48 78.07 46.01
Tax 8.99 13.45 11.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.49 64.62 35.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.49 64.62 35.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.70 -1.35 -0.54
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.79 63.27 34.46
Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.62 12.43 6.77
Diluted EPS 7.62 12.43 6.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.62 12.43 6.77
Diluted EPS 7.62 12.43 6.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited