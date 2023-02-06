English
    MCX India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.57 crore, up 60.32% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 143.57 crore in December 2022 up 60.32% from Rs. 89.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.79 crore in December 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.82 crore in December 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 52.78 crore in December 2021.

    Multi Commodity Exchange of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.57127.4089.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.57127.4089.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8922.8520.39
    Depreciation4.255.776.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.9438.9530.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4959.8331.58
    Other Income20.0818.2414.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.5778.0746.09
    Interest0.09--0.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.4878.0746.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.4878.0746.01
    Tax8.9913.4511.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.4964.6235.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.4964.6235.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.70-1.35-0.54
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.7963.2734.46
    Equity Share Capital51.0051.0051.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6212.436.77
    Diluted EPS7.6212.436.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6212.436.77
    Diluted EPS7.6212.436.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
