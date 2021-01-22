MCX India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.90 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.90 crore in December 2020 up 13.03% from Rs. 89.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.80 crore in December 2020 up 29.21% from Rs. 55.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.45 crore in December 2020 up 17.2% from Rs. 62.67 crore in December 2019.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.92 in December 2019.

MCX India shares closed at 1,680.25 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.00% returns over the last 6 months and 20.02% over the last 12 months.