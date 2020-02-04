MCX India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 89.27 crore, up 16.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.27 crore in December 2019 up 16.04% from Rs. 76.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.57 crore in December 2019 up 32.34% from Rs. 41.99 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.67 crore in December 2019 up 17.96% from Rs. 53.13 crore in December 2018.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.26 in December 2018.

MCX India shares closed at 1,181.65 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.38% returns over the last 6 months and 64.86% over the last 12 months.