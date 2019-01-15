MCX India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 76.93 crore, Up 26.18% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 76.93 71.10 60.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 76.93 71.10 60.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.69 17.43 16.87 Depreciation 3.84 3.81 3.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 38.28 30.77 30.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.12 19.09 10.06 Other Income 32.17 22.17 15.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.29 41.26 25.61 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.29 41.26 25.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 49.29 41.26 25.61 Tax 7.52 5.33 6.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.77 35.93 18.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.77 35.93 18.77 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.99 35.93 18.77 Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.26 7.06 3.69 Diluted EPS 8.26 7.06 3.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.26 7.06 3.69 Diluted EPS 8.26 7.06 3.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited