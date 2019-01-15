MCX India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 76.93 crore, Up 26.18% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are: Net Sales at Rs 76.93 crore in December 2018 Up 26.18% from Rs. 60.97 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.99 crore in December 2018 Up 123.71% from Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.13 crore in December 2018 Up 82.77% from Rs. 29.07 crore in December 2017. MCX India EPS has Increased to Rs. 8.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.69 in December 2017. MCX India shares closed at 758.65 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and -18.46% over the last 12 months. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 76.93 71.10 60.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 76.93 71.10 60.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.69 17.43 16.87 Depreciation 3.84 3.81 3.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 38.28 30.77 30.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.12 19.09 10.06 Other Income 32.17 22.17 15.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.29 41.26 25.61 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.29 41.26 25.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 49.29 41.26 25.61 Tax 7.52 5.33 6.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.77 35.93 18.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.77 35.93 18.77 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.99 35.93 18.77 Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.26 7.06 3.69 Diluted EPS 8.26 7.06 3.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.26 7.06 3.69 Diluted EPS 8.26 7.06 3.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 15, 2019 05:54 pm