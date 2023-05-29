Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore in March 2023 up 18.98% from Rs. 53.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 430.93 crore in March 2023 down 578.03% from Rs. 63.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 77.31 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 49.06 crore in March 2022.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.