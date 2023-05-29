Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore in March 2023 up 18.98% from Rs. 53.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 430.93 crore in March 2023 down 578.03% from Rs. 63.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 77.31 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 49.06 crore in March 2022.
Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.
|Mcnally Bharat Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.20
|67.85
|53.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.20
|67.85
|53.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.60
|34.44
|54.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.54
|8.96
|10.81
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.96
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.78
|122.23
|59.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-79.65
|-98.73
|-72.22
|Other Income
|1.41
|18.82
|21.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.24
|-79.91
|-50.45
|Interest
|172.76
|599.59
|13.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-250.99
|-679.51
|-63.56
|Exceptional Items
|-179.94
|-77.74
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-430.93
|-757.24
|-63.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-430.93
|-757.24
|-63.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-430.93
|-757.24
|-63.56
|Equity Share Capital
|211.57
|211.57
|211.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.37
|-35.79
|-3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-20.37
|-35.79
|-3.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.37
|-35.79
|-3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-20.37
|-35.79
|-3.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited