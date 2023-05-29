English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore in March 2023 up 18.98% from Rs. 53.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 430.93 crore in March 2023 down 578.03% from Rs. 63.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 77.31 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 49.06 crore in March 2022.

    Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.

    Mcnally Bharat Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.2067.8553.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.2067.8553.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.6034.4454.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.548.9610.81
    Depreciation0.930.961.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.78122.2359.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-79.65-98.73-72.22
    Other Income1.4118.8221.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-78.24-79.91-50.45
    Interest172.76599.5913.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-250.99-679.51-63.56
    Exceptional Items-179.94-77.74--
    P/L Before Tax-430.93-757.24-63.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-430.93-757.24-63.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-430.93-757.24-63.56
    Equity Share Capital211.57211.57211.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.37-35.79-3.00
    Diluted EPS-20.37-35.79-3.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.37-35.79-3.00
    Diluted EPS-20.37-35.79-3.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Mcnally Bh Engg #Mcnally Bharat Engineering #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am