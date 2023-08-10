English
    Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.84 crore, down 21.32% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.84 crore in June 2023 down 21.32% from Rs. 51.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 237.00 crore in June 2023 up 77.3% from Rs. 1,044.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2023 up 119.39% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2022.

    Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months

    Mcnally Bharat Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.8464.2051.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.8464.2051.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.8236.6031.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.749.5410.12
    Depreciation0.840.931.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1596.7844.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.71-79.65-35.12
    Other Income11.411.4110.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.70-78.24-24.41
    Interest240.69172.761,019.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-237.00-250.99-1,044.22
    Exceptional Items---179.94--
    P/L Before Tax-237.00-430.93-1,044.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-237.00-430.93-1,044.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-237.00-430.93-1,044.22
    Equity Share Capital211.57211.57211.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.20-20.37-49.36
    Diluted EPS-11.20-20.37-49.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.20-20.37-49.36
    Diluted EPS-11.20-20.37-49.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

