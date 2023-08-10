Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.84 crore, down 21.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.84 crore in June 2023 down 21.32% from Rs. 51.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 237.00 crore in June 2023 up 77.3% from Rs. 1,044.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2023 up 119.39% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2022.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months