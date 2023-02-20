 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.85 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.85 crore in December 2022 down 7.96% from Rs. 73.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 757.24 crore in December 2022 down 66811.53% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.95 crore in December 2022 down 593.75% from Rs. 15.99 crore in December 2021.

Mcnally Bharat Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.85 44.32 73.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.85 44.32 73.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.44 20.30 33.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.96 9.18 11.39
Depreciation 0.96 1.07 2.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.23 120.23 32.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -98.73 -106.46 -6.15
Other Income 18.82 10.85 20.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -79.91 -95.60 13.98
Interest 599.59 143.21 12.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -679.51 -238.81 1.14
Exceptional Items -77.74 -- --
P/L Before Tax -757.24 -238.81 1.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -757.24 -238.81 1.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -757.24 -238.81 1.14
Equity Share Capital 211.57 211.57 211.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -35.79 -11.29 0.05
Diluted EPS -35.79 -11.29 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -35.79 -11.29 0.05
Diluted EPS -35.79 -11.29 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
