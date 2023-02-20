English
    Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.85 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.85 crore in December 2022 down 7.96% from Rs. 73.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 757.24 crore in December 2022 down 66811.53% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.95 crore in December 2022 down 593.75% from Rs. 15.99 crore in December 2021.

    Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 4.30 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.16% returns over the last 6 months and -37.23% over the last 12 months.

    Mcnally Bharat Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.8544.3273.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.8544.3273.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.4420.3033.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.969.1811.39
    Depreciation0.961.072.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.23120.2332.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-98.73-106.46-6.15
    Other Income18.8210.8520.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-79.91-95.6013.98
    Interest599.59143.2112.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-679.51-238.811.14
    Exceptional Items-77.74----
    P/L Before Tax-757.24-238.811.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-757.24-238.811.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-757.24-238.811.14
    Equity Share Capital211.57211.57211.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-35.79-11.290.05
    Diluted EPS-35.79-11.290.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-35.79-11.290.05
    Diluted EPS-35.79-11.290.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am