Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.85 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.85 crore in December 2022 down 7.96% from Rs. 73.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 757.24 crore in December 2022 down 66811.53% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.95 crore in December 2022 down 593.75% from Rs. 15.99 crore in December 2021.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 4.30 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.16% returns over the last 6 months and -37.23% over the last 12 months.