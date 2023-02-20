Mcnally Bh Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.85 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.85 crore in December 2022 down 7.96% from Rs. 73.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 757.24 crore in December 2022 down 66811.53% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.95 crore in December 2022 down 593.75% from Rs. 15.99 crore in December 2021.
Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 4.30 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.16% returns over the last 6 months and -37.23% over the last 12 months.
|Mcnally Bharat Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.85
|44.32
|73.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.85
|44.32
|73.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.44
|20.30
|33.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.96
|9.18
|11.39
|Depreciation
|0.96
|1.07
|2.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|122.23
|120.23
|32.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-98.73
|-106.46
|-6.15
|Other Income
|18.82
|10.85
|20.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-79.91
|-95.60
|13.98
|Interest
|599.59
|143.21
|12.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-679.51
|-238.81
|1.14
|Exceptional Items
|-77.74
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-757.24
|-238.81
|1.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-757.24
|-238.81
|1.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-757.24
|-238.81
|1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|211.57
|211.57
|211.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.79
|-11.29
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-35.79
|-11.29
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.79
|-11.29
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-35.79
|-11.29
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited