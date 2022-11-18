 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore in September 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 108.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.30 crore in September 2022 down 21754.19% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.82 crore in September 2022 down 652.21% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.55 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -47.79% over the last 12 months.

Mcnally Bharat Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.46 91.67 108.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.46 91.67 108.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.85 55.31 36.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.32 -1.49 3.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.21 17.03 18.15
Depreciation 2.67 2.60 2.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.76 54.23 46.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -108.35 -36.01 1.31
Other Income 11.86 11.01 12.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -96.49 -25.00 14.00
Interest 144.14 1,020.66 12.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -240.63 -1,045.66 1.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -240.63 -1,045.66 1.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -240.63 -1,045.66 1.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -240.63 -1,045.66 1.43
Minority Interest 0.33 0.27 -0.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -240.30 -1,045.40 1.11
Equity Share Capital 211.57 211.57 211.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.36 -49.41 0.07
Diluted EPS -11.36 -49.41 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.36 -49.41 0.07
Diluted EPS -11.36 -49.41 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 18, 2022