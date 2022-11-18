Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore in September 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 108.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.30 crore in September 2022 down 21754.19% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.82 crore in September 2022 down 652.21% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.55 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -47.79% over the last 12 months.