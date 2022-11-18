English
    Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore in September 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 108.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.30 crore in September 2022 down 21754.19% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.82 crore in September 2022 down 652.21% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

    Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.55 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -47.79% over the last 12 months.

    Mcnally Bharat Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.4691.67108.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.4691.67108.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.8555.3136.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.32-1.493.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2117.0318.15
    Depreciation2.672.602.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.7654.2346.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-108.35-36.011.31
    Other Income11.8611.0112.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-96.49-25.0014.00
    Interest144.141,020.6612.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-240.63-1,045.661.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-240.63-1,045.661.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-240.63-1,045.661.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-240.63-1,045.661.43
    Minority Interest0.330.27-0.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-240.30-1,045.401.11
    Equity Share Capital211.57211.57211.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.36-49.410.07
    Diluted EPS-11.36-49.410.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.36-49.410.07
    Diluted EPS-11.36-49.410.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

