Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.46 crore in September 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 108.97 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.30 crore in September 2022 down 21754.19% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.82 crore in September 2022 down 652.21% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.
Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.55 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -47.79% over the last 12 months.
|Mcnally Bharat Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.46
|91.67
|108.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.46
|91.67
|108.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.85
|55.31
|36.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.32
|-1.49
|3.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.21
|17.03
|18.15
|Depreciation
|2.67
|2.60
|2.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.76
|54.23
|46.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-108.35
|-36.01
|1.31
|Other Income
|11.86
|11.01
|12.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-96.49
|-25.00
|14.00
|Interest
|144.14
|1,020.66
|12.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-240.63
|-1,045.66
|1.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-240.63
|-1,045.66
|1.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-240.63
|-1,045.66
|1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-240.63
|-1,045.66
|1.43
|Minority Interest
|0.33
|0.27
|-0.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-240.30
|-1,045.40
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|211.57
|211.57
|211.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.36
|-49.41
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-11.36
|-49.41
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.36
|-49.41
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-11.36
|-49.41
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited