Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore, down 37.99% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore in March 2022 down 37.99% from Rs. 175.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.96 crore in March 2022 down 665.54% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 58.55 crore in March 2022 down 342.85% from Rs. 24.11 crore in March 2021.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.38% returns over the last 6 months and -49.34% over the last 12 months.

Mcnally Bharat Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.53 115.60 175.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.53 115.60 175.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.60 54.78 77.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.05 -0.08 7.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.77 18.01 20.14
Depreciation 3.08 3.67 2.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.41 44.82 50.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -91.27 -5.61 16.71
Other Income 29.65 20.02 4.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -61.63 14.42 21.20
Interest 14.59 13.72 4.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -76.21 0.69 17.12
Exceptional Items -30.75 -- --
P/L Before Tax -106.96 0.69 17.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -106.96 0.69 17.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -106.96 0.69 17.12
Minority Interest -- 0.08 1.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -106.96 0.77 18.91
Equity Share Capital 211.57 211.57 211.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.67 0.04 0.81
Diluted EPS -4.67 0.04 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.67 0.04 0.81
Diluted EPS -4.67 0.04 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Mcnally Bh Engg #Mcnally Bharat Engineering #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
