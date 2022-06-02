Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore, down 37.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore in March 2022 down 37.99% from Rs. 175.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.96 crore in March 2022 down 665.54% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 58.55 crore in March 2022 down 342.85% from Rs. 24.11 crore in March 2021.
Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.38% returns over the last 6 months and -49.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mcnally Bharat Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.53
|115.60
|175.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.53
|115.60
|175.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.60
|54.78
|77.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.05
|-0.08
|7.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.77
|18.01
|20.14
|Depreciation
|3.08
|3.67
|2.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|91.41
|44.82
|50.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-91.27
|-5.61
|16.71
|Other Income
|29.65
|20.02
|4.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.63
|14.42
|21.20
|Interest
|14.59
|13.72
|4.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-76.21
|0.69
|17.12
|Exceptional Items
|-30.75
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-106.96
|0.69
|17.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-106.96
|0.69
|17.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-106.96
|0.69
|17.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.08
|1.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-106.96
|0.77
|18.91
|Equity Share Capital
|211.57
|211.57
|211.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.67
|0.04
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.67
|0.04
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.67
|0.04
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.67
|0.04
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited