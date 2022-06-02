Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore, down 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore in March 2022 down 37.99% from Rs. 175.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.96 crore in March 2022 down 665.54% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 58.55 crore in March 2022 down 342.85% from Rs. 24.11 crore in March 2021.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.38% returns over the last 6 months and -49.34% over the last 12 months.