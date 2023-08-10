English
    Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.99 crore, down 55.29% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.99 crore in June 2023 down 55.29% from Rs. 91.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.92 crore in June 2023 up 77.34% from Rs. 1,045.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2023 up 120.63% from Rs. 22.40 crore in June 2022.

    Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.41 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.02% returns over the last 6 months

    Mcnally Bharat Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.9990.3491.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.9990.3491.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.8255.8355.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.23-1.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.7413.9317.03
    Depreciation0.842.022.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.22107.0454.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.63-89.71-36.01
    Other Income11.412.3711.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.78-87.34-25.00
    Interest240.69173.411,020.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-236.92-260.75-1,045.66
    Exceptional Items--101.64--
    P/L Before Tax-236.92-159.11-1,045.66
    Tax--62.14--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-236.92-221.25-1,045.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-236.92-221.25-1,045.66
    Minority Interest0.00-7.740.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-236.92-228.98-1,045.40
    Equity Share Capital211.57211.57211.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.20-10.82-49.41
    Diluted EPS-11.20-10.82-49.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.20-10.82-49.41
    Diluted EPS-11.20-10.82-49.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

