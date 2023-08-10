Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.99 crore, down 55.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.99 crore in June 2023 down 55.29% from Rs. 91.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.92 crore in June 2023 up 77.34% from Rs. 1,045.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2023 up 120.63% from Rs. 22.40 crore in June 2022.

Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 3.41 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.02% returns over the last 6 months