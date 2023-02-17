English
    Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.31 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 115.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.93 crore in December 2022 down 97790.19% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.70 crore in December 2022 down 512.94% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.

    Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 4.43 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and -35.80% over the last 12 months.

    Mcnally Bharat Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.3187.46115.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.3187.46115.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.4340.8554.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.894.32-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6216.2118.01
    Depreciation2.752.673.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.45131.7644.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-96.04-108.35-5.61
    Other Income18.5911.8620.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-77.45-96.4914.42
    Interest600.43144.1413.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-677.88-240.630.69
    Exceptional Items-77.74----
    P/L Before Tax-755.62-240.630.69
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-755.62-240.630.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-755.62-240.630.69
    Minority Interest-0.310.330.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-755.93-240.300.77
    Equity Share Capital211.57211.57211.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-35.73-11.360.04
    Diluted EPS-35.73-11.360.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-35.73-11.360.04
    Diluted EPS-35.73-11.360.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am