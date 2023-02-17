Mcnally Bh Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.31 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcnally Bharat Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 115.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.93 crore in December 2022 down 97790.19% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.70 crore in December 2022 down 512.94% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.
Mcnally Bh Engg shares closed at 4.43 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and -35.80% over the last 12 months.
|Mcnally Bharat Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.31
|87.46
|115.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.31
|87.46
|115.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.43
|40.85
|54.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.89
|4.32
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.62
|16.21
|18.01
|Depreciation
|2.75
|2.67
|3.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.45
|131.76
|44.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-96.04
|-108.35
|-5.61
|Other Income
|18.59
|11.86
|20.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-77.45
|-96.49
|14.42
|Interest
|600.43
|144.14
|13.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-677.88
|-240.63
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|-77.74
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-755.62
|-240.63
|0.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-755.62
|-240.63
|0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-755.62
|-240.63
|0.69
|Minority Interest
|-0.31
|0.33
|0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-755.93
|-240.30
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|211.57
|211.57
|211.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.73
|-11.36
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-35.73
|-11.36
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.73
|-11.36
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-35.73
|-11.36
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited