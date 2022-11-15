 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mcleod Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.04 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.04 crore in September 2022 down 14.54% from Rs. 422.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.32 crore in September 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 129.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.08 crore in September 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 182.16 crore in September 2021.

Mcleod EPS has increased to Rs. 12.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.38 in September 2021.

Mcleod shares closed at 28.25 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.18% returns over the last 6 months and -2.25% over the last 12 months.

Mcleod Russel (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.04 162.88 422.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.04 162.88 422.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.46 3.73 33.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -172.13 -105.10 -63.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 190.73 182.78 166.27
Depreciation 13.12 13.43 13.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.07 74.58 104.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 193.79 -6.54 168.54
Other Income 1.17 4.95 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.96 -1.59 168.93
Interest 40.87 37.20 36.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.09 -38.79 132.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.09 -38.79 132.66
Tax 21.77 -7.36 3.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.32 -31.43 129.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.32 -31.43 129.25
Equity Share Capital 52.23 52.23 52.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.67 -3.01 12.38
Diluted EPS 12.67 -3.01 12.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.67 -3.01 12.38
Diluted EPS 12.67 -3.01 12.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

