Mcleod Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.88 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 162.88 crore in June 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 153.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in June 2022 up 45.55% from Rs. 57.72 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.84 crore in June 2022 up 707.18% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.
Mcleod shares closed at 23.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -9.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|162.88
|194.37
|153.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|162.88
|194.37
|153.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.73
|-1.27
|58.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-105.10
|159.22
|-130.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|182.78
|119.12
|145.39
|Depreciation
|13.43
|15.79
|13.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.58
|21.39
|81.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.54
|-119.88
|-16.23
|Other Income
|4.95
|1.82
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-118.06
|-15.73
|Interest
|37.20
|30.86
|41.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.79
|-148.92
|-57.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.79
|-148.92
|-57.30
|Tax
|-7.36
|23.94
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.43
|-172.86
|-57.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.43
|-172.86
|-57.72
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|-16.56
|-5.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|-16.56
|-5.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|-16.56
|-5.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|-16.56
|-5.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited