Mcleod Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.88 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.88 crore in June 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 153.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in June 2022 up 45.55% from Rs. 57.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.84 crore in June 2022 up 707.18% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Mcleod shares closed at 23.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -9.65% over the last 12 months.