Mcleod Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.88 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.88 crore in June 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 153.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in June 2022 up 45.55% from Rs. 57.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.84 crore in June 2022 up 707.18% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Mcleod shares closed at 23.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -9.65% over the last 12 months.

Mcleod Russel (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.88 194.37 153.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.88 194.37 153.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.73 -1.27 58.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -105.10 159.22 -130.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 182.78 119.12 145.39
Depreciation 13.43 15.79 13.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.58 21.39 81.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.54 -119.88 -16.23
Other Income 4.95 1.82 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.59 -118.06 -15.73
Interest 37.20 30.86 41.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.79 -148.92 -57.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.79 -148.92 -57.30
Tax -7.36 23.94 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.43 -172.86 -57.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.43 -172.86 -57.72
Equity Share Capital 52.23 52.23 52.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.01 -16.56 -5.53
Diluted EPS -3.01 -16.56 -5.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.01 -16.56 -5.53
Diluted EPS -3.01 -16.56 -5.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

