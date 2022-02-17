Mcleod Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 338.59 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.59 crore in December 2021 down 7.22% from Rs. 364.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.84 crore in December 2021 down 3584% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021 down 75.72% from Rs. 67.13 crore in December 2020.

Mcleod shares closed at 25.65 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.92% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.