Mcleod Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 338.59 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 338.59 crore in December 2021 down 7.22% from Rs. 364.95 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.84 crore in December 2021 down 3584% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021 down 75.72% from Rs. 67.13 crore in December 2020.
Mcleod shares closed at 25.65 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.92% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|338.59
|422.48
|364.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|338.59
|422.48
|364.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.23
|33.58
|31.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|35.85
|-63.37
|52.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|144.70
|166.27
|114.28
|Depreciation
|13.48
|13.23
|13.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|111.34
|104.21
|99.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|168.54
|53.18
|Other Income
|2.83
|0.39
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.82
|168.93
|53.34
|Interest
|43.38
|36.27
|49.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.56
|132.66
|4.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.56
|132.66
|4.08
|Tax
|-5.72
|3.41
|3.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.84
|129.25
|1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.84
|129.25
|1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|12.38
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|12.38
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|12.38
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|12.38
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited