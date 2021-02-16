Mcleod Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 364.95 crore, up 29.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.95 crore in December 2020 up 29.82% from Rs. 281.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020 up 105.12% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.13 crore in December 2020 up 39.68% from Rs. 48.06 crore in December 2019.

Mcleod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2019.

Mcleod shares closed at 21.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 425.93% over the last 12 months.