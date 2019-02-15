Mcleod Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 465.22 crore, down 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.22 crore in December 2018 down 16.38% from Rs. 556.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.59 crore in December 2018 down 20.6% from Rs. 67.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.40 crore in December 2018 down 54.18% from Rs. 144.90 crore in December 2017.

Mcleod EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.16 in December 2017.

Mcleod shares closed at 88.35 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.30% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.