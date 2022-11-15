Mcleod Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.06 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 425.06 crore in September 2022 down 13.93% from Rs. 493.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.76 crore in September 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 122.62 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.27 crore in September 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 184.26 crore in September 2021.
Mcleod EPS has increased to Rs. 12.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.74 in September 2021.
|Mcleod shares closed at 27.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.73% returns over the last 6 months and -4.84% over the last 12 months.
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|425.06
|229.88
|493.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|425.06
|229.88
|493.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.33
|11.41
|49.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.87
|5.51
|9.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-174.33
|-83.17
|-63.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|204.61
|195.08
|183.50
|Depreciation
|17.50
|16.71
|18.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|134.96
|95.39
|132.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|199.12
|-11.05
|162.49
|Other Income
|1.65
|6.57
|3.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|200.77
|-4.48
|165.49
|Interest
|45.44
|40.67
|39.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|155.33
|-45.15
|126.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|155.33
|-45.15
|126.38
|Tax
|24.57
|-6.95
|3.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|130.76
|-38.20
|122.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|130.76
|-38.20
|122.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|130.76
|-38.20
|122.62
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.52
|-3.66
|11.74
|Diluted EPS
|12.52
|-3.66
|11.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.52
|-3.66
|11.74
|Diluted EPS
|12.52
|-3.66
|11.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited