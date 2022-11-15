Mcleod Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.06 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 425.06 229.88 493.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 425.06 229.88 493.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 35.33 11.41 49.77 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.87 5.51 9.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -174.33 -83.17 -63.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 204.61 195.08 183.50 Depreciation 17.50 16.71 18.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 134.96 95.39 132.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.12 -11.05 162.49 Other Income 1.65 6.57 3.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.77 -4.48 165.49 Interest 45.44 40.67 39.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.33 -45.15 126.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 155.33 -45.15 126.38 Tax 24.57 -6.95 3.76 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.76 -38.20 122.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.76 -38.20 122.62 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 130.76 -38.20 122.62 Equity Share Capital 52.23 52.23 52.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.52 -3.66 11.74 Diluted EPS 12.52 -3.66 11.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.52 -3.66 11.74 Diluted EPS 12.52 -3.66 11.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited