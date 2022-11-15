English
    Mcleod Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.06 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.06 crore in September 2022 down 13.93% from Rs. 493.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.76 crore in September 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 122.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.27 crore in September 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 184.26 crore in September 2021.

    Mcleod EPS has increased to Rs. 12.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.74 in September 2021.

    Mcleod shares closed at 27.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.73% returns over the last 6 months and -4.84% over the last 12 months.

    Mcleod Russel (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.06229.88493.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations425.06229.88493.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.3311.4149.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.875.519.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-174.33-83.17-63.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost204.61195.08183.50
    Depreciation17.5016.7118.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.9695.39132.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.12-11.05162.49
    Other Income1.656.573.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.77-4.48165.49
    Interest45.4440.6739.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax155.33-45.15126.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax155.33-45.15126.38
    Tax24.57-6.953.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.76-38.20122.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.76-38.20122.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates130.76-38.20122.62
    Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.52-3.6611.74
    Diluted EPS12.52-3.6611.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.52-3.6611.74
    Diluted EPS12.52-3.6611.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am