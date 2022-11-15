Mcleod Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.06 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.06 crore in September 2022 down 13.93% from Rs. 493.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.76 crore in September 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 122.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.27 crore in September 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 184.26 crore in September 2021.

Mcleod EPS has increased to Rs. 12.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.74 in September 2021.