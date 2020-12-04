PlusFinancial Times
Mcleod Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 498.97 Crore, Up 51.73% Y-O-Y

Dec 4, 2020 / 10:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 498.97 crore in September 2020 up 51.73% from Rs. 328.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.96 crore in September 2020 up 457.38% from Rs. 42.52 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.13 crore in September 2020 up 129.43% from Rs. 108.15 crore in September 2019.

Mcleod EPS has increased to Rs. 14.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2019.

Mcleod shares closed at 27.10 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 442.00% returns over the last 6 months and 310.61% over the last 12 months.

Mcleod Russel (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations498.97193.30328.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations498.97193.30328.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials66.1717.3920.75
Purchase of Traded Goods15.0815.5114.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-160.08-34.17-104.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost209.43134.60153.70
Depreciation29.9717.8818.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses123.6481.76137.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.76-39.6787.36
Other Income3.403.102.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.16-36.5789.57
Interest56.2458.3356.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.92-94.9033.30
Exceptional Items-----46.88
P/L Before Tax161.92-94.90-13.58
Tax9.96-4.3828.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.96-90.52-42.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.96-90.52-42.52
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates151.96-90.52-42.52
Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.65-8.67-4.07
Diluted EPS14.65-8.67-4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.65-8.67-4.07
Diluted EPS14.65-8.67-4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mcleod #Mcleod Russel (India) #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Dec 4, 2020 10:22 pm

