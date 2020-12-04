Mcleod Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 498.97 Crore, Up 51.73% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.97 crore in September 2020 up 51.73% from Rs. 328.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.96 crore in September 2020 up 457.38% from Rs. 42.52 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.13 crore in September 2020 up 129.43% from Rs. 108.15 crore in September 2019.

Mcleod EPS has increased to Rs. 14.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2019.

Mcleod shares closed at 27.10 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 442.00% returns over the last 6 months and 310.61% over the last 12 months.