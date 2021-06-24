Mcleod Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 298.63 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.63 crore in March 2021 up 38.88% from Rs. 215.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 114.87 crore in March 2021 down 62.61% from Rs. 70.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.59 crore in March 2021 up 0.49% from Rs. 92.04 crore in March 2020.

Mcleod shares closed at 36.50 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.17% returns over the last 6 months and 284.21% over the last 12 months.