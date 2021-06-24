Mcleod Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 298.63 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 298.63 crore in March 2021 up 38.88% from Rs. 215.02 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 114.87 crore in March 2021 down 62.61% from Rs. 70.64 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.59 crore in March 2021 up 0.49% from Rs. 92.04 crore in March 2020.
Mcleod shares closed at 36.50 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.17% returns over the last 6 months and 284.21% over the last 12 months.
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|298.63
|447.54
|215.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|298.63
|447.54
|215.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.04
|53.81
|20.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-2.37
|8.02
|-1.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|139.26
|56.59
|110.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|121.86
|131.03
|97.96
|Depreciation
|22.97
|19.56
|22.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.98
|121.71
|85.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-127.11
|56.82
|-120.57
|Other Income
|12.55
|0.94
|5.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-114.56
|57.76
|-114.71
|Interest
|37.20
|52.74
|25.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-151.76
|5.02
|-140.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.55
|P/L Before Tax
|-151.76
|5.02
|-140.58
|Tax
|-36.89
|3.98
|-69.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-114.87
|1.04
|-70.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-114.87
|1.04
|-70.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-114.87
|1.04
|-70.64
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.00
|0.10
|-6.76
|Diluted EPS
|-11.00
|0.10
|-6.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.00
|0.10
|-6.76
|Diluted EPS
|-11.00
|0.10
|-6.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited