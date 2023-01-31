 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
McDonald's profits rise as consumers seek value

AFP
Jan 31, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST

The fast-food giant notched 12.6 percent comparable sales growth globally in the quarter ending December 31.

With the exception of China, where Covid-19 restrictions continued to depress sales, major markets including the United States, Japan and Germany all enjoyed solid growth.(Representative Image)

McDonald's reported Tuesday a jump in fourth-quarter profits following higher sales in most markets, scoring with consumers worried about inflation.

With the exception of China, where Covid-19 restrictions continued to depress sales, major markets including the United States, Japan and Germany all enjoyed solid growth.

"Overall we're still seeing the consumer is resilient and it plays to our strengths as a system in terms of being well positioned on value," Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said on a call with analysts.