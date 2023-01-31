English
    McDonald's profits rise as consumers seek value

    The fast-food giant notched 12.6 percent comparable sales growth globally in the quarter ending December 31.

    AFP
    January 31, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST
    With the exception of China, where Covid-19 restrictions continued to depress sales, major markets including the United States, Japan and Germany all enjoyed solid growth.(Representative Image)

    McDonald's reported Tuesday a jump in fourth-quarter profits following higher sales in most markets, scoring with consumers worried about inflation.

    The fast-food giant notched 12.6 percent comparable sales growth globally in the quarter ending December 31.

    With the exception of China, where Covid-19 restrictions continued to depress sales, major markets including the United States, Japan and Germany all enjoyed solid growth.

    "Overall we're still seeing the consumer is resilient and it plays to our strengths as a system in terms of being well positioned on value," Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said on a call with analysts.