App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McDonald's franchisee Westlife Development posts Q1 profit at Rs 11.6 cr

The company reported a double digit same-store-sales growth (SSSG) of 24.1 percent making it the 12th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth, against 25.1 percent in previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Westlife Development, owner of the master franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India, posted profit at Rs 11.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2018. The growth was driven by revenue as well as operational performance with double digit same-store-sales growth.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 2.7 crore in the same period last year.

"A tight control on costs and increasing number of restaurants functioning under the efficient Restaurant Operating Platform (ROP) 2.0 has led to strong profit growth," Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman of Westlife Development said.

Revenue from operations increased sharply by 30.2 percent to Rs 341.7 crore compared to Rs 262.4 crore in same period last fiscal.

related news

The company reported a double digit same-store-sales growth (SSSG) of 24.1 percent making it the 12th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth, against 25.1 percent in previous quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 34 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 14.7 crore in corresponding period last year and margin expanded 440 basis points to 10 percent YoY.

During the quarter, the company said it enhanced its everyday value platform with ‘McSaver’ that offered new products and combos across all day parts.

At 14:21 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 393.00, up Rs 45.05, or 12.95 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:28 pm

tags #Results #Westlife Development

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.