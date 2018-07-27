McDonald's franchisee Westlife Development posts Q1 profit at Rs 11.6 cr

Westlife Development, owner of the master franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India, posted profit at Rs 11.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2018. The growth was driven by revenue as well as operational performance with double digit same-store-sales growth.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 2.7 crore in the same period last year.

"A tight control on costs and increasing number of restaurants functioning under the efficient Restaurant Operating Platform (ROP) 2.0 has led to strong profit growth," Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman of Westlife Development said.

Revenue from operations increased sharply by 30.2 percent to Rs 341.7 crore compared to Rs 262.4 crore in same period last fiscal.

The company reported a double digit same-store-sales growth (SSSG) of 24.1 percent making it the 12th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth, against 25.1 percent in previous quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 34 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 14.7 crore in corresponding period last year and margin expanded 440 basis points to 10 percent YoY.

During the quarter, the company said it enhanced its everyday value platform with ‘McSaver’ that offered new products and combos across all day parts.

At 14:21 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 393.00, up Rs 45.05, or 12.95 percent on the BSE.