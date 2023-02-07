 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MC Interview | In talks with UK govt over £600 million ‘green steel’ package, says Tata Steel’s Narendran

Amritha Pillay
Feb 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Tata Steel’s chief executive officer and managing director attributed a significant portion of the company's Q3 loss to the UK pension fund-related deferred tax adjustments

TV Narendran, Managing Director of Tata Steel.

Tata Steel’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director T.V. Narendran spoke about the company’s loss of Rs 2,224 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Narendran attributed a significant portion of the loss to the UK pension fund-related deferred tax adjustments. Edited excerpts:

First, take us through the numbers and what the Street is calling a surprise loss of Rs 2,200+ crore. What has led to this loss? Is the fourth quarter looking better?

If you look at our Q3 numbers, you know, the India business has continued to improve, though the prices in Q3 were lower than the prices in Q2 by about ₹2,000 per ton, but the costs were also lower because there was a $90 reduction per ton in coking coal costs. So that has a big impact on the input costs. So overall, you saw margin expansion in India. I think the challenge was in Europe for multiple reasons. One is, if you see in Europe, demand and prices have continued to drop. In Q3, the realizations were about £160 per ton lower than in Q2. While the input costs had come down, like in India, because the coking coal cost have dropped by about $90 a ton, iron ore prices have dropped by about $20 a ton.

But we have had high value stocks from Q2 where we took an NRV (Net Realisable Value) loss. And that resulted in overall costs going up actually about £31 per ton in Europe. So you had a drop in realisations and an increase in cost because of the NRV loss that we booked. So that was a part of the losses that you saw. But 70 percent of the loss that we reported for the last quarter was largely because of the pension fund adjustment. We are trying to de-risk the pension funds. It's going over to insurance companies because that's the better thing to do. Over the long term, we are de-risking the company from pension issues. But as we do that, there is a deferred tax credit, which is lying in our books and that gets adjusted. And so most of the Rs.2,500 odd crore loss that you saw is because of the deferred tax adjustment that we made last quarter. It's a non-cash adjustment.