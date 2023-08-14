MBL Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 901.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in June 2023 up 901.55% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 22.29% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2023 down 16.19% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

MBL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

MBL Infra shares closed at 23.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.