MBL Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore, down 20.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore in December 2022 down 20.89% from Rs. 26.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 down 91.1% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2022 down 31.01% from Rs. 18.06 crore in December 2021.