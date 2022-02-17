MBL Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.66 crore, down 31.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.66 crore in December 2021 down 31.52% from Rs. 38.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021 down 86.08% from Rs. 89.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.06 crore in December 2021 up 183.52% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2020.

MBL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.55 in December 2020.

MBL Infra shares closed at 30.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.22% returns over the last 6 months and 49.52% over the last 12 months.