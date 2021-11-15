MBL Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.89 crore, up 13.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.89 crore in September 2021 up 13.82% from Rs. 46.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2021 down 69.57% from Rs. 42.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.67 crore in September 2021 down 8.46% from Rs. 22.58 crore in September 2020.

MBL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2020.

MBL Infra shares closed at 22.40 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.52% returns over the last 6 months and 157.47% over the last 12 months.