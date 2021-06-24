MBL Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.97 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.97 crore in March 2021 down 9.74% from Rs. 85.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.08 crore in March 2021 down 120.05% from Rs. 289.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.86 crore in March 2021 up 382.91% from Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2020.

MBL Infra shares closed at 29.05 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.49% returns over the last 6 months and 330.37% over the last 12 months.