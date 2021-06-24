MBL Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.97 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.97 crore in March 2021 down 9.74% from Rs. 85.28 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.08 crore in March 2021 down 120.05% from Rs. 289.73 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.86 crore in March 2021 up 382.91% from Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2020.
MBL Infra shares closed at 29.05 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.49% returns over the last 6 months and 330.37% over the last 12 months.
|MBL Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.97
|56.93
|85.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.97
|56.93
|85.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.14
|9.33
|5.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.98
|3.24
|2.50
|Depreciation
|52.79
|16.05
|17.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.43
|47.22
|119.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.37
|-18.91
|-59.73
|Other Income
|39.44
|24.48
|26.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.93
|5.57
|-33.33
|Interest
|-5.96
|16.21
|10.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-10.64
|-43.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|284.67
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|-10.64
|240.98
|Tax
|57.11
|-88.46
|-48.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.08
|77.82
|289.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.08
|77.82
|289.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-58.08
|77.82
|289.73
|Equity Share Capital
|104.75
|104.75
|104.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.54
|7.43
|27.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.54
|7.43
|27.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.54
|7.43
|27.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.54
|7.43
|27.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
