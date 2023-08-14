MBL Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore, up 84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore in June 2023 up 84% from Rs. 24.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2023 up 54.59% from Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2023 up 76.77% from Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2022.

MBL Infra shares closed at 23.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.