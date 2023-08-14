English
    MBL Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore, up 84% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore in June 2023 up 84% from Rs. 24.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2023 up 54.59% from Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2023 up 76.77% from Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2022.

    MBL Infra shares closed at 23.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.

    MBL Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.7543.1224.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.7543.1224.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.753.364.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.183.093.58
    Depreciation19.0819.8718.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.10102.3739.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.36-85.57-42.34
    Other Income35.2376.9634.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-8.61-8.12
    Interest7.537.968.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.66-16.57-16.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.66-16.57-16.88
    Tax---11.55-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.66-5.02-16.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.66-5.02-16.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.66-5.02-16.87
    Equity Share Capital104.75104.75104.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.48-1.61
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.48-1.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.48-1.61
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.48-1.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

