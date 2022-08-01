 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MBL Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore, down 23.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore in June 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 31.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2022 down 14158.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2021.

MBL Infra shares closed at 19.50 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.98% returns over the last 6 months and -14.66% over the last 12 months.

MBL Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.32 35.12 31.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.32 35.12 31.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.82 9.70 2.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.58 3.78 2.95
Depreciation 18.84 20.37 15.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.42 59.35 37.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.34 -58.08 -26.38
Other Income 34.22 20.14 25.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.12 -37.94 -0.41
Interest 8.76 8.96 8.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.88 -46.90 -9.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.88 -46.90 -9.34
Tax -0.01 -33.24 -9.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.87 -13.66 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.87 -13.66 0.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -16.87 -13.66 0.12
Equity Share Capital 104.75 104.75 104.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.61 -1.31 0.01
Diluted EPS -1.61 -1.31 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.61 -1.31 0.01
Diluted EPS -1.61 -1.31 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #MBL Infra #MBL Infrastructures #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.