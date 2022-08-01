MBL Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore, down 23.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore in June 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 31.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2022 down 14158.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2021.

MBL Infra shares closed at 19.50 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.98% returns over the last 6 months and -14.66% over the last 12 months.