MBL Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore, down 23.35% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore in June 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 31.73 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2022 down 14158.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2021.
MBL Infra shares closed at 19.50 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.98% returns over the last 6 months and -14.66% over the last 12 months.
|MBL Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.32
|35.12
|31.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.32
|35.12
|31.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.82
|9.70
|2.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.58
|3.78
|2.95
|Depreciation
|18.84
|20.37
|15.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.42
|59.35
|37.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.34
|-58.08
|-26.38
|Other Income
|34.22
|20.14
|25.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.12
|-37.94
|-0.41
|Interest
|8.76
|8.96
|8.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.88
|-46.90
|-9.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.88
|-46.90
|-9.34
|Tax
|-0.01
|-33.24
|-9.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.87
|-13.66
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.87
|-13.66
|0.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.87
|-13.66
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|104.75
|104.75
|104.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|-1.31
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|-1.31
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|-1.31
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|-1.31
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited