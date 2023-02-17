 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MBL Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 44.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2022 down 1456.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 29.51 crore in December 2021.

MBL Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.46 52.49 44.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.46 52.49 44.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.14 6.76 3.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.95 3.63 3.65
Depreciation 18.34 15.10 15.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.11 43.10 37.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.08 -16.10 -16.66
Other Income 21.39 8.99 30.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.31 -7.11 13.53
Interest 8.09 8.41 8.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.78 -15.52 4.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.78 -15.52 4.64
Tax 9.21 2.12 3.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.99 -17.64 0.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.99 -17.64 0.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.99 -17.64 0.81
Equity Share Capital 104.75 104.75 104.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.05 -1.68 0.08
Diluted EPS -1.05 -1.68 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.05 -1.68 0.08
Diluted EPS -1.05 -1.68 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
