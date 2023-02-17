MBL Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 44.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2022 down 1456.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 29.51 crore in December 2021.