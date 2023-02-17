English
    MBL Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 44.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2022 down 1456.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 29.51 crore in December 2021.

    MBL Infra shares closed at 19.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -38.03% over the last 12 months.

    MBL Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4652.4944.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.4652.4944.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.146.763.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.953.633.65
    Depreciation18.3415.1015.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.1143.1037.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.08-16.10-16.66
    Other Income21.398.9930.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.31-7.1113.53
    Interest8.098.418.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.78-15.524.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.78-15.524.64
    Tax9.212.123.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.99-17.640.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.99-17.640.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.99-17.640.81
    Equity Share Capital104.75104.75104.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-1.680.08
    Diluted EPS-1.05-1.680.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-1.680.08
    Diluted EPS-1.05-1.680.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am