MBL Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 44.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2022 down 1456.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 29.51 crore in December 2021.
MBL Infra shares closed at 19.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -38.03% over the last 12 months.
|MBL Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.46
|52.49
|44.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.46
|52.49
|44.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.14
|6.76
|3.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.95
|3.63
|3.65
|Depreciation
|18.34
|15.10
|15.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.11
|43.10
|37.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.08
|-16.10
|-16.66
|Other Income
|21.39
|8.99
|30.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.31
|-7.11
|13.53
|Interest
|8.09
|8.41
|8.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.78
|-15.52
|4.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.78
|-15.52
|4.64
|Tax
|9.21
|2.12
|3.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.99
|-17.64
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.99
|-17.64
|0.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.99
|-17.64
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|104.75
|104.75
|104.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-1.68
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-1.68
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-1.68
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-1.68
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
