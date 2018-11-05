MB Parikh Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 94.45% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 94.45% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 down 122.54% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2018 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.

MB Parikh Fin shares closed at 6.35 on October 15, 2018 (BSE)