MB Parikh Fin standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.01 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 -0.02 0.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 -0.02 0.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.05 Depreciation 0.02 0.00 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.39 0.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.45 -0.12 Other Income 0.07 0.29 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.16 -0.12 Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.16 -0.12 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.15 P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.16 0.03 Tax 0.00 -0.05 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.11 0.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.11 0.03 Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.16 -0.41 0.11 Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.41 0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.16 -0.41 0.11 Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.41 0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited