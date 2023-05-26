English
    Mazda Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.90 crore, up 28.14% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mazda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.90 crore in March 2023 up 28.14% from Rs. 52.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2023 up 35.35% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.74 crore in March 2023 up 47.38% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022.

    Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 26.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.60 in March 2022.

    Mazda shares closed at 762.60 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.96% returns over the last 6 months and 37.63% over the last 12 months.

    Mazda
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.9043.3152.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.9043.3152.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.8930.0523.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-9.484.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.075.295.57
    Depreciation0.950.910.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.738.859.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.187.698.76
    Other Income0.611.021.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.798.7110.22
    Interest0.160.100.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.638.6110.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.638.6110.11
    Tax4.002.002.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.636.617.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.636.617.85
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.5316.5019.60
    Diluted EPS26.5316.5019.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.5316.5019.60
    Diluted EPS26.5316.5019.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

