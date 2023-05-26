Mazda Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.90 crore, up 28.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.90 crore in March 2023 up 28.14% from Rs. 52.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2023 up 35.35% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.74 crore in March 2023 up 47.38% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 26.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.60 in March 2022.

Mazda shares closed at 762.60 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.96% returns over the last 6 months and 37.63% over the last 12 months.