Mazda Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.21 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mazda are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.21 crore in March 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 40.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022 up 183.54% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022 up 112.75% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 19.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.91 in March 2021.

Mazda shares closed at 570.95 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.78% returns over the last 6 months and 14.89% over the last 12 months.

Mazda
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.21 43.08 40.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.21 43.08 40.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.37 23.85 21.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.15 -1.29 1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.57 4.79 5.55
Depreciation 0.46 0.45 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.89 8.90 7.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.76 6.38 3.57
Other Income 1.46 0.34 0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.22 6.72 4.22
Interest 0.11 0.21 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.11 6.52 4.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.11 6.52 4.06
Tax 2.26 1.69 1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.85 4.82 2.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.85 4.82 2.77
Equity Share Capital 4.01 4.01 4.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.60 12.04 6.91
Diluted EPS 19.60 12.04 6.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.60 12.04 6.91
Diluted EPS 19.60 12.04 6.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
