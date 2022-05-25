Mazda Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.21 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.21 crore in March 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 40.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022 up 183.54% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022 up 112.75% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 19.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.91 in March 2021.

Mazda shares closed at 570.95 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.78% returns over the last 6 months and 14.89% over the last 12 months.