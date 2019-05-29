Mazda Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, up 39.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in March 2019 up 39.14% from Rs. 39.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2019 up 21.5% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2019 up 25.54% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2018.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 10.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.97 in March 2018.

Mazda shares closed at 404.35 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.21% returns over the last 6 months and 13.95% over the last 12 months.